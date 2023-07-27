Genpact Limited (G) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Genpact Limited (NYSE: G) has increased by 2.13 when compared to last closing price of 38.50. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.73% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Genpact Limited (NYSE: G) Right Now?

Genpact Limited (NYSE: G) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 20.30x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.20. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Genpact Limited (G) by analysts is $47.00, which is $7.79 above the current market price. The public float for G is 169.68M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.90% of that float. On July 27, 2023, the average trading volume of G was 1.49M shares.

G’s Market Performance

G stock saw an increase of 1.73% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 7.67% and a quarterly increase of -9.78%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.05%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.96% for Genpact Limited (G). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.34% for G’s stock, with a -9.91% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of G

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for G stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for G by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for G in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $42 based on the research report published on July 18th of the current year 2023.

G Trading at 3.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought G to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.05%, as shares surge +6.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, G rose by +1.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.17. In addition, Genpact Limited saw -15.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at G starting from Mehta Piyush, who sale 29,491 shares at the price of $37.18 back on Jun 02. After this action, Mehta Piyush now owns 106,212 shares of Genpact Limited, valued at $1,096,469 using the latest closing price.

Mehta Piyush, the Senior Vice President and CHRO of Genpact Limited, sale 41,062 shares at $37.02 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that Mehta Piyush is holding 135,703 shares at $1,519,922 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for G

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.86 for the present operating margin

+34.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Genpact Limited stands at +8.09. The total capital return value is set at 15.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.53. Equity return is now at value 20.10, with 8.00 for asset returns.

Based on Genpact Limited (G), the company’s capital structure generated 92.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.18. Total debt to assets is 37.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 79.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.91. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.61.

Conclusion

To sum up, Genpact Limited (G) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.