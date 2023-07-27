Genesis Unicorn Capital Corp. (GENQ) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Genesis Unicorn Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: GENQ)’s stock price has dropped by -6.70 in relation to previous closing price of 10.45. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -9.30% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Genesis Unicorn Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: GENQ) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for GENQ is also noteworthy at 0.03. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for GENQ is 5.31M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.01% of that float. The average trading volume of GENQ on July 27, 2023 was 45.13K shares.

GENQ’s Market Performance

The stock of Genesis Unicorn Capital Corp. (GENQ) has seen a -9.30% decrease in the past week, with a -9.05% drop in the past month, and a -6.43% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.84% for GENQ. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.75% for GENQ’s stock, with a -5.32% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GENQ Trading at -8.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GENQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.01%, as shares sank -9.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GENQ fell by -9.30%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.64. In addition, Genesis Unicorn Capital Corp. saw -4.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GENQ

Equity return is now at value -1.10, with -1.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Genesis Unicorn Capital Corp. (GENQ) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.