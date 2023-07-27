Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ: GLPI) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.24 in relation to its previous close of 49.09. However, the company has experienced a 0.63% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ: GLPI) Right Now?

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ: GLPI) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 17.11x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.00. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI) by analysts is $56.28, which is $7.17 above the current market price. The public float for GLPI is 250.78M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.43% of that float. On July 27, 2023, the average trading volume of GLPI was 1.16M shares.

GLPI’s Market Performance

GLPI’s stock has seen a 0.63% increase for the week, with a 2.73% rise in the past month and a -3.85% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.51% for Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.43% for GLPI’s stock, with a -2.37% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GLPI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GLPI stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for GLPI by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for GLPI in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $52 based on the research report published on July 05th of the current year 2023.

GLPI Trading at 1.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GLPI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.40%, as shares surge +3.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GLPI rose by +0.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $48.59. In addition, Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. saw -5.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GLPI starting from Urdang E Scott, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $53.82 back on Mar 01. After this action, Urdang E Scott now owns 150,132 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc., valued at $53,820 using the latest closing price.

Moore Brandon John, the COO, Gen Counsel & Sec of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc., sale 3,000 shares at $54.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 01, which means that Moore Brandon John is holding 215,981 shares at $162,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GLPI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+73.63 for the present operating margin

+79.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. stands at +52.16. The total capital return value is set at 9.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.80.

Based on Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI), the company’s capital structure generated 168.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.75. Total debt to assets is 58.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 168.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 62.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32.

Conclusion

To sum up, Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.