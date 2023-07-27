FTI Consulting Inc. (FCN) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

FTI Consulting Inc. (NYSE: FCN) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 28.53x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.22. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for FTI Consulting Inc. (FCN) by analysts is $223.00, which is $44.5 above the current market price. The public float for FCN is 33.21M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.76% of that float. On July 27, 2023, the average trading volume of FCN was 273.28K shares.

FCN) stock’s latest price update

FTI Consulting Inc. (NYSE: FCN)’s stock price has plunge by -9.09relation to previous closing price of 196.35. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -9.23% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

FCN’s Market Performance

FTI Consulting Inc. (FCN) has seen a -9.23% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -4.51% decline in the past month and a -9.97% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.29% for FCN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.55% for FCN’s stock, with a 0.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FCN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FCN stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for FCN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FCN in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $167 based on the research report published on January 11th of the current year 2023.

FCN Trading at -6.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FCN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.20%, as shares sank -3.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FCN fell by -9.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $194.85. In addition, FTI Consulting Inc. saw 12.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FCN starting from Gunby Steven Henry, who sale 38,908 shares at the price of $185.86 back on Mar 10. After this action, Gunby Steven Henry now owns 414,006 shares of FTI Consulting Inc., valued at $7,231,630 using the latest closing price.

Lu Curtis P, the General Counsel of FTI Consulting Inc., sale 349 shares at $191.35 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10, which means that Lu Curtis P is holding 29,793 shares at $66,781 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FCN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.31 for the present operating margin

+31.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for FTI Consulting Inc. stands at +7.78. The total capital return value is set at 14.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.87. Equity return is now at value 13.40, with 7.20 for asset returns.

Based on FTI Consulting Inc. (FCN), the company’s capital structure generated 33.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.27. Total debt to assets is 17.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 31.92. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.85.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.51 and the total asset turnover is 0.96. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.96.

Conclusion

To sum up, FTI Consulting Inc. (FCN) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.