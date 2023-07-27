Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) has gone down by -3.71% for the week, with a 9.63% rise in the past month and a 29.44% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.43% for FRSH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.34% for FRSH stock, with a simple moving average of 17.04% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for FRSH is 0.85. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for FRSH is $18.13, which is $0.72 above the current price. The public float for FRSH is 158.33M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.90% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FRSH on July 27, 2023 was 2.53M shares.

FRSH) stock’s latest price update

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH) has seen a rise in its stock price by 2.41 in relation to its previous close of 17.00. However, the company has experienced a -3.71% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/22/21 that Toast, Freshworks Make Strong Market Debuts

Analysts’ Opinion of FRSH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FRSH stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for FRSH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FRSH in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $21 based on the research report published on July 20th of the current year 2023.

FRSH Trading at 6.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FRSH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.20%, as shares surge +4.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FRSH fell by -3.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.22. In addition, Freshworks Inc. saw 18.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FRSH starting from AUSTIN ROXANNE S, who sale 6,303 shares at the price of $16.19 back on Jul 10. After this action, AUSTIN ROXANNE S now owns 131,135 shares of Freshworks Inc., valued at $102,046 using the latest closing price.

Flower Johanna, the Director of Freshworks Inc., sale 4,700 shares at $16.40 during a trade that took place back on Jul 10, which means that Flower Johanna is holding 29,878 shares at $77,080 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FRSH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-46.86 for the present operating margin

+80.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Freshworks Inc. stands at -46.61. The total capital return value is set at -20.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch -20.03. Equity return is now at value -21.30, with -16.40 for asset returns.

Based on Freshworks Inc. (FRSH), the company’s capital structure generated 3.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.22. Total debt to assets is 2.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.97 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.63.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.