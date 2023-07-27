Flushing Financial Corporation (FFIC) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Flushing Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: FFIC) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 16.74 compared to its previous closing price of 13.80. However, the company has seen a gain of 15.73% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Flushing Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: FFIC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Flushing Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: FFIC) is above average at 7.75x. The 36-month beta value for FFIC is also noteworthy at 0.69. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for FFIC is $14.17, which is -$2.78 below than the current price. The public float for FFIC is 28.18M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.36% of that float. The average trading volume of FFIC on July 27, 2023 was 182.75K shares.

FFIC’s Market Performance

The stock of Flushing Financial Corporation (FFIC) has seen a 15.73% increase in the past week, with a 22.98% rise in the past month, and a 25.47% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.57% for FFIC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 24.67% for FFIC’s stock, with a -3.50% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

FFIC Trading at 26.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FFIC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.16%, as shares surge +24.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +71.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FFIC rose by +15.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.08. In addition, Flushing Financial Corporation saw -16.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FFIC starting from GRASSI LOUIS C, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $15.07 back on Mar 15. After this action, GRASSI LOUIS C now owns 108,821 shares of Flushing Financial Corporation, valued at $30,140 using the latest closing price.

KORZEKWINSKI FRANCIS W, the Sr. Executive Vice President of Flushing Financial Corporation, sale 7,136 shares at $19.49 during a trade that took place back on Feb 24, which means that KORZEKWINSKI FRANCIS W is holding 73,075 shares at $139,081 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FFIC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.67 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Flushing Financial Corporation stands at +23.98. The total capital return value is set at 6.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.65. Equity return is now at value 9.50, with 0.80 for asset returns.

Based on Flushing Financial Corporation (FFIC), the company’s capital structure generated 162.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.88. Total debt to assets is 13.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 161.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.38.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.03.

Conclusion

In summary, Flushing Financial Corporation (FFIC) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.