First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (FCF) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE: FCF) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 10.49x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.92. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (FCF) by analysts is $15.00, which is $0.4 above the current market price. The public float for FCF is 100.90M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.58% of that float. On July 27, 2023, the average trading volume of FCF was 628.72K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

FCF) stock’s latest price update

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE: FCF)’s stock price has plunge by 4.34relation to previous closing price of 13.83. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.92% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

FCF’s Market Performance

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (FCF) has experienced a 2.92% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 12.65% rise in the past month, and a 21.26% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.76% for FCF. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.20% for FCF’s stock, with a 5.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FCF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FCF stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for FCF by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for FCF in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $14 based on the research report published on May 19th of the current year 2023.

FCF Trading at 9.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FCF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.19%, as shares surge +11.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FCF rose by +2.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.29. In addition, First Commonwealth Financial Corporation saw 3.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FCF starting from CHARLEY RAY T, who purchase 3,900 shares at the price of $12.85 back on Mar 17. After this action, CHARLEY RAY T now owns 325,074 shares of First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, valued at $50,115 using the latest closing price.

CHARLEY RAY T, the Director of First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, purchase 8,000 shares at $13.03 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14, which means that CHARLEY RAY T is holding 321,174 shares at $104,240 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FCF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+38.51 for the present operating margin

The net margin for First Commonwealth Financial Corporation stands at +29.90. The total capital return value is set at 10.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.85. Equity return is now at value 12.00, with 1.30 for asset returns.

Based on First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (FCF), the company’s capital structure generated 56.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.28. Total debt to assets is 6.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 20.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.04.

Conclusion

To sum up, First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (FCF) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.