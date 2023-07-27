Ferguson plc (FERG) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Ferguson plc (NYSE: FERG)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.18 in comparison to its previous close of 160.98, however, the company has experienced a 1.75% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ferguson plc (NYSE: FERG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ferguson plc (NYSE: FERG) is 17.88x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for FERG is 1.20. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Ferguson plc (FERG) is $160.88, which is -$6.65 below the current market price. The public float for FERG is 204.04M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.73% of that float. On July 27, 2023, FERG’s average trading volume was 1.49M shares.

FERG’s Market Performance

FERG stock saw an increase of 1.75% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 6.64% and a quarterly increase of 18.85%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.20%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.39% for Ferguson plc (FERG). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.00% for FERG’s stock, with a simple moving average of 19.14% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FERG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FERG stocks, with William Blair repeating the rating for FERG by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for FERG in the upcoming period, according to William Blair is $194 based on the research report published on July 07th of the current year 2023.

FERG Trading at 5.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FERG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.20%, as shares surge +4.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FERG rose by +1.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +42.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $157.87. In addition, Ferguson plc saw 26.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FERG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.93 for the present operating margin

+29.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ferguson plc stands at +7.35. The total capital return value is set at 30.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch 24.14. Equity return is now at value 39.20, with 12.20 for asset returns.

Based on Ferguson plc (FERG), the company’s capital structure generated 109.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.36. Total debt to assets is 32.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 97.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.73 and the total asset turnover is 1.96. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.65.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Ferguson plc (FERG) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.