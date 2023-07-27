Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation (FATH) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for FATH is 1.09. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for FATH is $0.87, The public float for FATH is 59.17M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.60% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FATH on July 27, 2023 was 94.18K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

FATH) stock’s latest price update

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation (NYSE: FATH)’s stock price has soared by 22.08 in relation to previous closing price of 0.48. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 30.37% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

FATH’s Market Performance

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation (FATH) has experienced a 30.37% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 84.71% rise in the past month, and a 30.51% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.61% for FATH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 47.23% for FATH’s stock, with a -51.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

FATH Trading at 44.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FATH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.07%, as shares surge +83.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +47.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FATH rose by +30.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -69.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4071. In addition, Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation saw -56.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FATH starting from Martin Ryan, who sale 10,189 shares at the price of $1.20 back on Mar 08. After this action, Martin Ryan now owns 1,681,576 shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation, valued at $12,257 using the latest closing price.

Stump Richard L., the Chief Commercial Officer of Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation, sale 6,258 shares at $1.20 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that Stump Richard L. is holding 611,210 shares at $7,535 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FATH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.64 for the present operating margin

+21.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation stands at -303.20. Equity return is now at value -265.70, with -72.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.89.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation (FATH) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.