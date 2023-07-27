EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYPT): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.27. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYPT) is $31.75, which is $21.54 above the current market price. The public float for EYPT is 30.73M, and currently, short sellers hold a 15.57% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EYPT on July 27, 2023 was 579.28K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

EYPT) stock’s latest price update

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: EYPT)’s stock price has dropped by -5.90 in relation to previous closing price of 10.85. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -14.70% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

EYPT’s Market Performance

EYPT’s stock has fallen by -14.70% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 45.86% and a quarterly rise of 48.40%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.79% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.13% for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.05% for EYPT’s stock, with a 100.40% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EYPT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EYPT stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for EYPT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for EYPT in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $33 based on the research report published on April 21st of the current year 2023.

EYPT Trading at 32.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EYPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.79%, as shares surge +33.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +73.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EYPT fell by -14.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +62.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.85. In addition, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 191.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EYPT starting from Liu Ye, who sale 1 shares at the price of $6.00 back on May 30. After this action, Liu Ye now owns 3,010,721 shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $6 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EYPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-190.65 for the present operating margin

+74.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -246.97. The total capital return value is set at -43.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch -57.69. Equity return is now at value -88.60, with -51.90 for asset returns.

Based on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYPT), the company’s capital structure generated 48.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.48. Total debt to assets is 25.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 36.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.45 and the total asset turnover is 0.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.00.

Conclusion

To put it simply, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYPT) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.