Evaluating the Ups and Downs of iCAD Inc.’s (ICAD) Stock

The stock of iCAD Inc. (ICAD) has seen a -19.22% decrease in the past week, with a 105.67% gain in the past month, and a 111.68% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 15.36% for ICAD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 17.77% for ICAD stock, with a simple moving average of 58.84% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in iCAD Inc. (NASDAQ: ICAD) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for ICAD is also noteworthy at 1.30. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for ICAD is $4.88, which is $1.98 above than the current price. The public float for ICAD is 23.90M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.76% of that float. The average trading volume of ICAD on July 27, 2023 was 1.38M shares.

ICAD) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of iCAD Inc. (NASDAQ: ICAD) has plunged by -14.45 when compared to previous closing price of 3.39, but the company has seen a -19.22% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ICAD Trading at 65.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ICAD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.44%, as shares surge +94.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +132.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ICAD fell by -19.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +38.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.53. In addition, iCAD Inc. saw 58.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ICAD starting from Brown Dana R, who purchase 40,000 shares at the price of $1.30 back on Mar 31. After this action, Brown Dana R now owns 40,000 shares of iCAD Inc., valued at $52,000 using the latest closing price.

Go Jonathan, the Chief Technology Officer of iCAD Inc., sale 38,960 shares at $2.74 during a trade that took place back on Sep 12, which means that Go Jonathan is holding 188,725 shares at $106,653 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ICAD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-49.85 for the present operating margin

+70.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for iCAD Inc. stands at -48.87. Equity return is now at value -38.20, with -26.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.84.

Conclusion

In summary, iCAD Inc. (ICAD) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.