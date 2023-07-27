Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd.’s (ASM) Stock

The stock of Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM) has seen a 0.71% increase in the past week, with a 9.98% gain in the past month, and a -18.12% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.51% for ASM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.30% for ASM stock, with a simple moving average of -3.40% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (AMEX: ASM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (AMEX: ASM) is above average at 41.47x. The 36-month beta value for ASM is also noteworthy at 1.75. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ASM is $1.80, The public float for ASM is 102.88M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.34% of that float. The average trading volume of ASM on July 27, 2023 was 452.30K shares.

ASM) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (AMEX: ASM) has plunged by -0.70 when compared to previous closing price of 0.71, but the company has seen a 0.71% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ASM Trading at 0.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.87%, as shares surge +10.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASM rose by +0.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7062. In addition, Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. saw 3.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ASM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.72 for the present operating margin

+32.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. stands at +7.09. Equity return is now at value 2.20, with 1.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.53.

Conclusion

In summary, Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.