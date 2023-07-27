Evaluating the Impact of -6.69 Increase on P3 Health Partners Inc.’s (PIII) Stock

The stock of P3 Health Partners Inc. (PIII) has gone down by -8.23% for the week, with a -36.83% drop in the past month and a 87.39% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 7.43% for PIII. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -18.62% for PIII’s stock, with a -18.32% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: PIII) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PIII is 1.25. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for P3 Health Partners Inc. (PIII) is $5.50, which is $3.27 above the current market price. The public float for PIII is 79.16M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.71% of that float. On July 27, 2023, PIII’s average trading volume was 635.95K shares.

PIII) stock’s latest price update

P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: PIII) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -6.69 compared to its previous closing price of 2.39. However, the company has seen a fall of -8.23% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

PIII Trading at -36.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PIII to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.23%, as shares sank -33.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PIII fell by -8.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.68. In addition, P3 Health Partners Inc. saw 21.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PIII starting from Chicago Pacific Founders UGP I, who purchase 21,850 shares at the price of $4.00 back on Jun 01. After this action, Chicago Pacific Founders UGP I now owns 48,877,292 shares of P3 Health Partners Inc., valued at $87,315 using the latest closing price.

Chicago Pacific Founders UGP I, the 10% Owner of P3 Health Partners Inc., purchase 73,969 shares at $3.98 during a trade that took place back on May 31, which means that Chicago Pacific Founders UGP I is holding 48,855,442 shares at $294,330 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PIII

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-23.44 for the present operating margin

-9.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for P3 Health Partners Inc. stands at -25.74. Equity return is now at value -566.20, with -23.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.42.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of P3 Health Partners Inc. (PIII) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.