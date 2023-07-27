Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc.’s (EPRT) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, EPRT stock has gone down by -2.27%, with a monthly gain of 7.20% and a quarterly surge of 4.69%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.35%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.89% for Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.06% for EPRT’s stock, with a 5.32% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: EPRT) Right Now?

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: EPRT) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 23.31x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.27. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (EPRT) by analysts is $28.40, which is $3.22 above the current market price. The public float for EPRT is 146.94M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.21% of that float. On July 27, 2023, the average trading volume of EPRT was 938.84K shares.

EPRT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: EPRT) has dropped by -3.99 compared to previous close of 26.05. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.27% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EPRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EPRT stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for EPRT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for EPRT in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $29 based on the research report published on June 14th of the current year 2023.

EPRT Trading at 2.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EPRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.35%, as shares surge +7.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EPRT fell by -1.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.59. In addition, Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. saw 6.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EPRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+66.64 for the present operating margin

+68.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. stands at +46.81. The total capital return value is set at 5.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.76. Equity return is now at value 6.10, with 3.90 for asset returns.

Based on Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (EPRT), the company’s capital structure generated 57.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.68. Total debt to assets is 36.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 57.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 17.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.08.

Conclusion

To sum up, Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (EPRT) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.