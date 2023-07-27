ESS Tech Inc. (GWH) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE: GWH) has plunged by -2.70 when compared to previous closing price of 1.85, but the company has seen a -4.26% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE: GWH) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 2.02. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for ESS Tech Inc. (GWH) by analysts is $2.64, which is $1.61 above the current market price. The public float for GWH is 84.82M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.06% of that float. On July 27, 2023, the average trading volume of GWH was 1.63M shares.

GWH’s Market Performance

GWH stock saw an increase of -4.26% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 23.29% and a quarterly increase of 66.67%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.89%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.77% for ESS Tech Inc. (GWH). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.98% for GWH stock, with a simple moving average of -13.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GWH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GWH stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for GWH by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for GWH in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $3.75 based on the research report published on July 13th of the previous year 2022.

GWH Trading at 24.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GWH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.89%, as shares surge +17.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +112.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GWH fell by -2.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7785. In addition, ESS Tech Inc. saw -25.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GWH starting from Teamey Kyle, who purchase 2,500 shares at the price of $1.60 back on Mar 07. After this action, Teamey Kyle now owns 31,986 shares of ESS Tech Inc., valued at $4,012 using the latest closing price.

NIGGLI MICHAEL R, the Director of ESS Tech Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $1.65 during a trade that took place back on Mar 06, which means that NIGGLI MICHAEL R is holding 583,821 shares at $8,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GWH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-11800.00 for the present operating margin

-197.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for ESS Tech Inc. stands at -8721.36. The total capital return value is set at -59.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch -44.96. Equity return is now at value -62.80, with -51.70 for asset returns.

Based on ESS Tech Inc. (GWH), the company’s capital structure generated 4.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.11. Total debt to assets is 3.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 115.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.36 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.42.

Conclusion

To sum up, ESS Tech Inc. (GWH) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.