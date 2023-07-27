Enservco Corporation (ENSV) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ENSV is 1.53. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ENSV is $1.00, which is $0.62 above the current price. The public float for ENSV is 10.92M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.18% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ENSV on July 27, 2023 was 251.90K shares.

Enservco Corporation (AMEX: ENSV)’s stock price has gone decline by -6.91 in comparison to its previous close of 0.41, however, the company has experienced a -0.75% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ENSV’s Market Performance

Enservco Corporation (ENSV) has experienced a -0.75% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 13.24% rise in the past month, and a -12.50% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.64% for ENSV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.68% for ENSV’s stock, with a -64.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ENSV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ENSV stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for ENSV by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ENSV in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $1.25 based on the research report published on November 13th of the previous year 2015.

ENSV Trading at 4.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ENSV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.41%, as shares surge +23.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ENSV fell by -0.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -74.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3578. In addition, Enservco Corporation saw -76.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ENSV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-36.07 for the present operating margin

-13.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Enservco Corporation stands at -25.76. Equity return is now at value -299.40, with -49.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.58.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Enservco Corporation (ENSV) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.