Elevance Health Inc. (ELV) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of Elevance Health Inc. (ELV) has gone up by 1.38% for the week, with a 4.64% rise in the past month and a 1.89% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.96% for ELV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.49% for ELV stock, with a simple moving average of -1.97% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE: ELV) Right Now?

Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE: ELV) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for ELV is at 0.83. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ELV is $568.05, which is $97.36 above the current market price. The public float for ELV is 234.63M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.71% of that float. The average trading volume for ELV on July 27, 2023 was 1.37M shares.

ELV) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE: ELV) has plunged by -1.32 when compared to previous closing price of 475.85, but the company has seen a 1.38% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ELV Trading at 4.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ELV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.76%, as shares surge +5.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ELV rose by +1.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $446.39. In addition, Elevance Health Inc. saw -8.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ELV starting from Dixon Robert L JR, who sale 310 shares at the price of $476.71 back on Jul 21. After this action, Dixon Robert L JR now owns 9,638 shares of Elevance Health Inc., valued at $147,780 using the latest closing price.

MCCARTHY GLORIA M, the EVP & Chief Administrative Off of Elevance Health Inc., sale 15,098 shares at $444.76 during a trade that took place back on Mar 24, which means that MCCARTHY GLORIA M is holding 51,435 shares at $6,714,978 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ELV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.53 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Elevance Health Inc. stands at +3.85. The total capital return value is set at 10.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.26. Equity return is now at value 17.30, with 6.00 for asset returns.

Based on Elevance Health Inc. (ELV), the company’s capital structure generated 68.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.82. Total debt to assets is 24.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 63.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.40.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Elevance Health Inc. (ELV) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.