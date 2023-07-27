Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE: EGO) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 6.90x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.23. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO) by analysts is $12.54, which is $2.13 above the current market price. The public float for EGO is 159.22M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.73% of that float. On July 27, 2023, the average trading volume of EGO was 1.51M shares.

EGO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE: EGO) has plunged by -1.54 when compared to previous closing price of 11.01, but the company has seen a -4.58% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

EGO’s Market Performance

Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO) has experienced a -4.58% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 9.72% rise in the past month, and a 1.59% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.79% for EGO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.64% for EGO stock, with a simple moving average of 18.33% for the last 200 days.

EGO Trading at 5.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EGO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.20%, as shares surge +13.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EGO fell by -4.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +58.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.62. In addition, Eldorado Gold Corporation saw 29.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EGO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.11 for the present operating margin

+13.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Eldorado Gold Corporation stands at -5.64. The total capital return value is set at 1.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.26. Equity return is now at value -0.50, with -0.40 for asset returns.

Based on Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO), the company’s capital structure generated 15.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.76. Total debt to assets is 11.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 15.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.65 and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.00.

Conclusion

To sum up, Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.