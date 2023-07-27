Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.80. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT) is $13.41, which is $4.63 above the current market price. The public float for EDIT is 81.19M, and currently, short sellers hold a 19.05% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EDIT on July 27, 2023 was 2.13M shares.

EDIT) stock’s latest price update

Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ: EDIT)’s stock price has plunge by 1.39relation to previous closing price of 8.66. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.45% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

EDIT’s Market Performance

EDIT’s stock has fallen by -0.45% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 9.75% and a quarterly rise of 14.03%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.36% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.25% for Editas Medicine Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.30% for EDIT’s stock, with a -6.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EDIT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EDIT stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for EDIT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for EDIT in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $17 based on the research report published on June 12th of the current year 2023.

EDIT Trading at -3.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EDIT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.36%, as shares surge +8.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EDIT fell by -0.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.62. In addition, Editas Medicine Inc. saw -1.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EDIT starting from Mei Baisong, who sale 4,317 shares at the price of $8.80 back on Jul 19. After this action, Mei Baisong now owns 72,055 shares of Editas Medicine Inc., valued at $37,990 using the latest closing price.

O’Neill Gilmore Neil, the CEO of Editas Medicine Inc., sale 6,486 shares at $9.50 during a trade that took place back on Jun 05, which means that O’Neill Gilmore Neil is holding 130,169 shares at $61,638 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EDIT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1146.26 for the present operating margin

+67.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Editas Medicine Inc. stands at -1118.26. The total capital return value is set at -45.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch -45.77. Equity return is now at value -56.20, with -41.90 for asset returns.

Based on Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT), the company’s capital structure generated 12.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.86. Total debt to assets is 8.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 17.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.94.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.