Dycom Industries Inc. (DY) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Dycom Industries Inc. (NYSE: DY) is above average at 17.02x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.33.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for DY is 28.23M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.13% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of DY on July 27, 2023 was 367.38K shares.

DY) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Dycom Industries Inc. (NYSE: DY) has dropped by -6.69 compared to previous close of 106.21. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -9.01% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

DY’s Market Performance

DY’s stock has fallen by -9.01% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -6.31% and a quarterly rise of 11.22%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.48% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.28% for Dycom Industries Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.95% for DY’s stock, with a 0.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DY stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for DY by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DY in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $111 based on the research report published on July 26th of the current year 2023.

DY Trading at -6.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.48%, as shares sank -9.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DY fell by -9.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $109.52. In addition, Dycom Industries Inc. saw 5.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DY starting from DeFerrari H Andrew, who sale 10,282 shares at the price of $94.11 back on Mar 30. After this action, DeFerrari H Andrew now owns 148,425 shares of Dycom Industries Inc., valued at $967,639 using the latest closing price.

URNESS RYAN F, the VP, GC & Secretary of Dycom Industries Inc., sale 3,300 shares at $94.90 during a trade that took place back on Mar 30, which means that URNESS RYAN F is holding 26,242 shares at $313,170 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.53 for the present operating margin

+13.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dycom Industries Inc. stands at +3.73. The total capital return value is set at 12.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.53. Equity return is now at value 20.40, with 7.60 for asset returns.

Based on Dycom Industries Inc. (DY), the company’s capital structure generated 102.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.66. Total debt to assets is 38.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 97.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.72 and the total asset turnover is 1.72. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.18.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Dycom Industries Inc. (DY) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.