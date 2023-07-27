Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.90x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for DQ is 0.51. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for DQ is $53.29, which is $19.74 above the current price. The public float for DQ is 68.93M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.29% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DQ on July 27, 2023 was 953.28K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

DQ) stock’s latest price update

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.92 in relation to its previous close of 37.44. However, the company has experienced a -0.60% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

DQ’s Market Performance

Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) has experienced a -0.60% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 2.53% rise in the past month, and a -10.13% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.58% for DQ. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.97% for DQ stock, with a simple moving average of -14.94% for the last 200 days.

DQ Trading at -2.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.10%, as shares surge +1.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DQ fell by -0.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.57. In addition, Daqo New Energy Corp. saw -1.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+66.05 for the present operating margin

+73.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for Daqo New Energy Corp. stands at +39.49. Equity return is now at value 34.30, with 21.40 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 6.15 and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.64.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.