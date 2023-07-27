Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (CFR) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (NYSE: CFR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.05. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (CFR) is $120.50, which is $3.39 above the current market price. The public float for CFR is 58.95M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.77% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CFR on July 27, 2023 was 592.16K shares.

The stock price of Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (NYSE: CFR) has surged by 1.33 when compared to previous closing price of 114.47, but the company has seen a 1.04% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CFR’s Market Performance

Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (CFR) has seen a 1.04% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 10.89% gain in the past month and a 14.86% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.62% for CFR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.16% for CFR stock, with a simple moving average of -5.38% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CFR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CFR stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for CFR by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for CFR in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $121 based on the research report published on May 16th of the current year 2023.

CFR Trading at 7.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CFR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.50%, as shares surge +10.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CFR rose by +1.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $110.84. In addition, Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. saw -13.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CFR starting from FROST PATRICK B, who sale 6,617 shares at the price of $101.09 back on May 19. After this action, FROST PATRICK B now owns 210,946 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc., valued at $668,932 using the latest closing price.

John Howard Willome, the Director of Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc., purchase 2,000 shares at $98.66 during a trade that took place back on May 15, which means that John Howard Willome is holding 9,000 shares at $197,312 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CFR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+35.64 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. stands at +30.59. The total capital return value is set at 8.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.36.

Based on Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (CFR), the company’s capital structure generated 167.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.62. Total debt to assets is 9.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.36.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (CFR) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.