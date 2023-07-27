Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ: CCEP) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 17.61x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.80. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP) by analysts is $63.44, which is $4.78 above the current market price. The public float for CCEP is 203.15M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.68% of that float. On July 27, 2023, the average trading volume of CCEP was 1.08M shares.

CCEP) stock’s latest price update

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ: CCEP)’s stock price has decreased by -0.69 compared to its previous closing price of 64.99. However, the company has seen a -0.34% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CCEP’s Market Performance

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP) has experienced a -0.34% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 0.75% rise in the past month, and a 1.99% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.35% for CCEP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.33% for CCEP’s stock, with a 12.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CCEP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CCEP stocks, with Societe Generale repeating the rating for CCEP by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for CCEP in the upcoming period, according to Societe Generale is $61.15 based on the research report published on April 26th of the current year 2023.

CCEP Trading at -0.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCEP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.00%, as shares sank -0.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCEP fell by -0.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +43.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $64.74. In addition, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC saw 16.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CCEP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.05 for the present operating margin

+35.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC stands at +8.71. The total capital return value is set at 10.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.80.

Based on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP), the company’s capital structure generated 159.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.52. Total debt to assets is 40.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 141.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.62.

The receivables turnover for the company is 6.17 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.89.

Conclusion

To sum up, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.