Churchill Downs Incorporated’s (CHDN) Stock: A -8.28% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Churchill Downs Incorporated (CHDN) has gone down by -7.02% for the week, with a -8.40% drop in the past month and a -2.92% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.92% for CHDN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.28% for CHDN’s stock, with a -0.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ: CHDN) Right Now?

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ: CHDN) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CHDN is 1.10. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CHDN is $159.17, which is $37.11 above the current price. The public float for CHDN is 66.94M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.83% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CHDN on July 27, 2023 was 387.90K shares.

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ: CHDN)’s stock price has plunge by -7.09relation to previous closing price of 131.58. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -7.02% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/04/23 that Horse Trainer Suspended as Churchill Downs Investigates Sudden Deaths of Two Horses

Analysts’ Opinion of CHDN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CHDN stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for CHDN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CHDN in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $300 based on the research report published on March 17th of the current year 2023.

CHDN Trading at -10.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHDN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.51%, as shares sank -7.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHDN fell by -6.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $132.77. In addition, Churchill Downs Incorporated saw 15.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CHDN starting from Mudd William E, who sale 9,727 shares at the price of $246.03 back on Mar 03. After this action, Mudd William E now owns 276,276 shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated, valued at $2,393,134 using the latest closing price.

Mudd William E, the President and COO of Churchill Downs Incorporated, sale 20,000 shares at $244.01 during a trade that took place back on Mar 02, which means that Mudd William E is holding 286,003 shares at $4,880,138 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CHDN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.22 for the present operating margin

+31.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Churchill Downs Incorporated stands at +24.28. The total capital return value is set at 10.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.79. Equity return is now at value 89.50, with 10.20 for asset returns.

Based on Churchill Downs Incorporated (CHDN), the company’s capital structure generated 844.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 89.41. Total debt to assets is 74.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 834.07. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 88.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 17.76 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.55.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Churchill Downs Incorporated (CHDN) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.