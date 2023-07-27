Chijet Motor Company Inc. (CJET) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

The stock of Chijet Motor Company Inc. (CJET) has seen a -10.49% decrease in the past week, with a -13.69% drop in the past month, and a -72.64% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 16.07% for CJET. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.12% for CJET’s stock, with a -65.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Chijet Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ: CJET) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Chijet Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ: CJET) is above average at 54.72x. The 36-month beta value for CJET is also noteworthy at -0.68. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for CJET is 14.71M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.16% of that float. The average trading volume of CJET on July 27, 2023 was 1.30M shares.

CJET) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Chijet Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ: CJET) has decreased by -5.54 when compared to last closing price of 3.07.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -10.49% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CJET Trading at -31.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CJET to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.34%, as shares sank -9.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CJET fell by -10.49%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.98. In addition, Chijet Motor Company Inc. saw -72.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CJET

The total capital return value is set at -1.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.26. Equity return is now at value 0.70, with 0.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 28.91.

Conclusion

In summary, Chijet Motor Company Inc. (CJET) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.