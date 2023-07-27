CGI Inc. (GIB) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of CGI Inc. (NYSE: GIB) has dropped by -4.75 compared to previous close of 102.85. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -8.67% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in CGI Inc. (NYSE: GIB) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for CGI Inc. (NYSE: GIB) is above average at 20.23x. The 36-month beta value for GIB is also noteworthy at 0.91. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for GIB is $114.57, which is $19.87 above than the current price. The public float for GIB is 183.18M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.26% of that float. The average trading volume of GIB on July 27, 2023 was 135.16K shares.

GIB’s Market Performance

GIB stock saw a decrease of -8.67% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -3.54% and a quarterly a decrease of 0.56%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.79%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.63% for CGI Inc. (GIB). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.41% for GIB’s stock, with a 5.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GIB Trading at -5.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GIB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.79%, as shares sank -5.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GIB fell by -8.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $104.41. In addition, CGI Inc. saw 13.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GIB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.96 for the present operating margin

+14.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for CGI Inc. stands at +11.39. The total capital return value is set at 17.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.57. Equity return is now at value 20.30, with 9.80 for asset returns.

Based on CGI Inc. (GIB), the company’s capital structure generated 54.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.35. Total debt to assets is 26.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 51.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.19.

Conclusion

In summary, CGI Inc. (GIB) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.