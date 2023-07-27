Celanese Corporation (CE) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 9.33x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.31. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 15 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Celanese Corporation (CE) by analysts is $123.57, which is -$2.67 below the current market price. The public float for CE is 108.39M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.72% of that float. On July 27, 2023, the average trading volume of CE was 1.44M shares.

CE) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE) has increased by 1.95 when compared to last closing price of 125.10. Despite this, the company has experienced a 4.59% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/17/23 that Dow and 5 Other Stocks to Play the Future of Plastic

CE’s Market Performance

CE’s stock has risen by 4.59% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 12.73% and a quarterly rise of 26.96%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.97% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.42% for Celanese Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.91% for CE’s stock, with a 17.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CE stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for CE by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for CE in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $125 based on the research report published on July 18th of the current year 2023.

CE Trading at 11.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.97%, as shares surge +11.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CE rose by +4.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +41.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $119.97. In addition, Celanese Corporation saw 24.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CE starting from Kelly Thomas Francis, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $107.29 back on May 19. After this action, Kelly Thomas Francis now owns 47,165 shares of Celanese Corporation, valued at $214,580 using the latest closing price.

Murray Mark Christopher, the SVP – Acetyls of Celanese Corporation, purchase 1,008 shares at $101.69 during a trade that took place back on May 12, which means that Murray Mark Christopher is holding 11,597 shares at $102,503 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.86 for the present operating margin

+23.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Celanese Corporation stands at +19.66. The total capital return value is set at 8.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.12. Equity return is now at value 28.10, with 6.90 for asset returns.

Based on Celanese Corporation (CE), the company’s capital structure generated 268.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 72.85. Total debt to assets is 57.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 243.69. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 66.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.60. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.63.

Conclusion

To sum up, Celanese Corporation (CE) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.