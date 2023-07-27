Castle Biosciences Inc. (CSTL) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 0.82. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Castle Biosciences Inc. (CSTL) by analysts is $33.63, which is $18.31 above the current market price. The public float for CSTL is 25.10M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.40% of that float. On July 27, 2023, the average trading volume of CSTL was 804.78K shares.

CSTL) stock’s latest price update

Castle Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CSTL)’s stock price has plunge by 2.77relation to previous closing price of 15.51. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -4.55% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CSTL’s Market Performance

Castle Biosciences Inc. (CSTL) has seen a -4.55% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 18.96% gain in the past month and a -28.04% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.72% for CSTL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.84% for CSTL’s stock, with a -27.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CSTL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CSTL stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for CSTL by listing it as a “Sector Outperform.” The predicted price for CSTL in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $54 based on the research report published on January 05th of the current year 2023.

CSTL Trading at -9.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CSTL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.63%, as shares surge +17.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CSTL fell by -4.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.20. In addition, Castle Biosciences Inc. saw -32.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CSTL starting from BRADBURY DANIEL, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $20.39 back on Jul 07. After this action, BRADBURY DANIEL now owns 67,780 shares of Castle Biosciences Inc., valued at $1,019,500 using the latest closing price.

MAETZOLD DEREK J, the Pres. & Chief Exec. Officer of Castle Biosciences Inc., sale 16,740 shares at $20.04 during a trade that took place back on Jul 07, which means that MAETZOLD DEREK J is holding 17,424 shares at $335,537 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CSTL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-66.51 for the present operating margin

+69.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Castle Biosciences Inc. stands at -48.99. The total capital return value is set at -21.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch -16.19. Equity return is now at value -17.70, with -16.00 for asset returns.

Based on Castle Biosciences Inc. (CSTL), the company’s capital structure generated 3.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.23. Total debt to assets is 2.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.89. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.72 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.09.

Conclusion

To sum up, Castle Biosciences Inc. (CSTL) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.