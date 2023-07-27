CarGurus Inc. (CARG) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

CarGurus Inc. (NASDAQ: CARG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.62. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for CarGurus Inc. (CARG) is $23.30, which is -$0.54 below the current market price. The public float for CARG is 95.56M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.27% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CARG on July 27, 2023 was 1.66M shares.

CARG) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of CarGurus Inc. (NASDAQ: CARG) has plunged by -0.93 when compared to previous closing price of 22.66, but the company has seen a -4.79% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CARG’s Market Performance

CARG’s stock has fallen by -4.79% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 8.87% and a quarterly rise of 37.73%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.85% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.56% for CarGurus Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.72% for CARG’s stock, with a 31.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CARG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CARG stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for CARG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CARG in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $28 based on the research report published on July 20th of the current year 2023.

CARG Trading at 5.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CARG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.85%, as shares surge +0.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CARG fell by -4.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +54.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.85. In addition, CarGurus Inc. saw 60.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CARG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.55 for the present operating margin

+38.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for CarGurus Inc. stands at +11.71. The total capital return value is set at 13.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch 28.48. Equity return is now at value 44.00, with 27.40 for asset returns.

Based on CarGurus Inc. (CARG), the company’s capital structure generated 9.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.29. Total debt to assets is 7.16, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.02 and the total asset turnover is 1.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.56.

Conclusion

To put it simply, CarGurus Inc. (CARG) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.