Box Inc. (BOX) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Box Inc. (NYSE: BOX) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 242.03x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.00. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Box Inc. (BOX) by analysts is $32.91, which is $1.93 above the current market price. The public float for BOX is 139.96M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.35% of that float. On July 27, 2023, the average trading volume of BOX was 1.41M shares.

Box Inc. (NYSE: BOX) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.58 in relation to its previous close of 31.16. However, the company has experienced a -0.93% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/31/23 that Box Shares Rally as Earnings Top Estimates

BOX’s Market Performance

Box Inc. (BOX) has seen a -0.93% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 7.87% gain in the past month and a 18.88% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.79% for BOX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.51% for BOX’s stock, with a 7.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BOX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BOX stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for BOX by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for BOX in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $24 based on the research report published on January 10th of the current year 2023.

BOX Trading at 6.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BOX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.63%, as shares surge +6.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BOX fell by -0.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.02. In addition, Box Inc. saw -0.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BOX starting from Smith Dylan C, who sale 13,000 shares at the price of $28.39 back on Jul 10. After this action, Smith Dylan C now owns 1,533,165 shares of Box Inc., valued at $369,005 using the latest closing price.

Berkovitch Eli, the VP Chief Acct Ofr & Controller of Box Inc., sale 3,000 shares at $28.72 during a trade that took place back on Jul 10, which means that Berkovitch Eli is holding 155,312 shares at $86,172 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BOX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.72 for the present operating margin

+74.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Box Inc. stands at +2.70. The total capital return value is set at 5.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.86.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.81 and the total asset turnover is 0.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.06.

Conclusion

To sum up, Box Inc. (BOX) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.