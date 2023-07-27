Bioventus Inc.’s (BVS) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

In the past week, BVS stock has gone down by -5.43%, with a monthly gain of 19.06% and a quarterly surge of 231.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.17%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.79% for Bioventus Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.41% for BVS’s stock, with a 21.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Bioventus Inc. (NASDAQ: BVS) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.31. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Bioventus Inc. (BVS) by analysts is $3.50, which is -$0.81 below the current market price. The public float for BVS is 52.26M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.70% of that float. On July 27, 2023, the average trading volume of BVS was 738.07K shares.

BVS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Bioventus Inc. (NASDAQ: BVS) has decreased by -6.76 when compared to last closing price of 3.55.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -5.43% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BVS Trading at 15.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BVS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.17%, as shares surge +11.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +169.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BVS fell by -5.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.31. In addition, Bioventus Inc. saw 26.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BVS starting from CHURCH KATRINA J, who sale 394 shares at the price of $2.83 back on Jul 03. After this action, CHURCH KATRINA J now owns 11,828 shares of Bioventus Inc., valued at $1,115 using the latest closing price.

Bartholdson John A., the Director of Bioventus Inc., purchase 110,180 shares at $3.61 during a trade that took place back on Jun 15, which means that Bartholdson John A. is holding 6,656,987 shares at $397,662 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BVS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.37 for the present operating margin

+60.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bioventus Inc. stands at -30.99. Equity return is now at value -88.40, with -23.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.90.

Conclusion

To sum up, Bioventus Inc. (BVS) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.