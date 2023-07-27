BIO-key International Inc. (BKYI) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of BIO-key International Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI) has jumped by 8.23 compared to previous close of 0.69. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -3.10% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in BIO-key International Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.00. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for BIO-key International Inc. (BKYI) is $2.00, which is $1.25 above the current market price. The public float for BKYI is 7.62M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.18% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BKYI on July 27, 2023 was 15.34K shares.

BKYI’s Market Performance

BKYI’s stock has seen a -3.10% decrease for the week, with a 4.17% rise in the past month and a 4.17% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.93% for BIO-key International Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.16% for BKYI’s stock, with a -15.22% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BKYI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BKYI stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for BKYI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BKYI in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $6 based on the research report published on March 26th of the previous year 2021.

BKYI Trading at 0.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BKYI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.19%, as shares surge +0.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BKYI fell by -3.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7514. In addition, BIO-key International Inc. saw 28.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BKYI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-112.73 for the present operating margin

+70.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for BIO-key International Inc. stands at -145.74. Equity return is now at value -61.30, with -45.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.02.

Conclusion

To put it simply, BIO-key International Inc. (BKYI) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.