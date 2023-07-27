Baozun Inc. (BZUN): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.67. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Baozun Inc. (BZUN) is $40.25, which is $4.15 above the current market price. The public float for BZUN is 54.89M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.45% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BZUN on July 27, 2023 was 395.68K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

BZUN) stock’s latest price update

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ: BZUN)’s stock price has gone rise by 7.44 in comparison to its previous close of 4.30, however, the company has experienced a 9.22% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BZUN’s Market Performance

Baozun Inc. (BZUN) has seen a 9.22% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 18.77% gain in the past month and a 7.94% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.34% for BZUN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.79% for BZUN’s stock, with a -10.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BZUN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BZUN stocks, with CLSA repeating the rating for BZUN by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for BZUN in the upcoming period, according to CLSA is $7 based on the research report published on February 27th of the current year 2023.

BZUN Trading at 9.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BZUN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.84%, as shares surge +16.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BZUN rose by +9.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.20. In addition, Baozun Inc. saw -12.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BZUN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.58 for the present operating margin

+73.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Baozun Inc. stands at -7.78. The total capital return value is set at -0.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.27. Equity return is now at value -14.50, with -6.20 for asset returns.

Based on Baozun Inc. (BZUN), the company’s capital structure generated 59.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.14. Total debt to assets is 23.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.80. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.01.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Baozun Inc. (BZUN) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.