Banner Corporation (BANR) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Banner Corporation (NASDAQ: BANR) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BANR is 0.99. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for BANR is $52.50, which is $4.97 above the current price. The public float for BANR is 33.84M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.34% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BANR on July 27, 2023 was 225.47K shares.

BANR) stock’s latest price update

Banner Corporation (NASDAQ: BANR) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 6.93 compared to its previous closing price of 44.45. However, the company has seen a fall of -3.79% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BANR’s Market Performance

Banner Corporation (BANR) has seen a -3.79% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 8.91% gain in the past month and a -1.53% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.26% for BANR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.58% for BANR’s stock, with a -17.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BANR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BANR stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for BANR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for BANR in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $72 based on the research report published on October 21st of the previous year 2022.

BANR Trading at 4.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BANR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.34%, as shares surge +7.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BANR fell by -3.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.62. In addition, Banner Corporation saw -24.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BANR starting from HERENCIA ROBERTO R, who purchase 313 shares at the price of $46.24 back on Jun 15. After this action, HERENCIA ROBERTO R now owns 13,152 shares of Banner Corporation, valued at $14,473 using the latest closing price.

HERENCIA ROBERTO R, the Director of Banner Corporation, purchase 667 shares at $45.77 during a trade that took place back on Jun 13, which means that HERENCIA ROBERTO R is holding 12,839 shares at $30,529 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BANR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+36.41 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Banner Corporation stands at +30.43. The total capital return value is set at 11.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.78. Equity return is now at value 13.30, with 1.20 for asset returns.

Based on Banner Corporation (BANR), the company’s capital structure generated 35.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.00. Total debt to assets is 3.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 14.74. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.91.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.06.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Banner Corporation (BANR) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.