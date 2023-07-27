Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE: BSAC) has surged by 1.27 when compared to previous closing price of 21.31, but the company has seen a 3.60% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE: BSAC) Right Now?

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE: BSAC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.73. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC) is $18.58, which is -$2.2 below the current market price. The public float for BSAC is 299.99M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.47% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BSAC on July 27, 2023 was 351.40K shares.

BSAC’s Market Performance

The stock of Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC) has seen a 3.60% increase in the past week, with a 16.52% rise in the past month, and a 21.03% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.74% for BSAC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.87% for BSAC stock, with a simple moving average of 26.74% for the last 200 days.

BSAC Trading at 13.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BSAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.56% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.85%, as shares surge +17.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BSAC rose by +3.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +50.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.63. In addition, Banco Santander-Chile saw 36.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BSAC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.12 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Banco Santander-Chile stands at +15.35. Equity return is now at value 18.30, with 1.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.49.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.