Axos Financial Inc. (AX) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Axos Financial Inc. (NYSE: AX) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 6.77 compared to its previous closing price of 44.16. However, the company has seen a gain of 2.39% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/27/22 that Robo Advisers Target Young Adults Interested in ESG Investing

Is It Worth Investing in Axos Financial Inc. (NYSE: AX) Right Now?

Axos Financial Inc. (NYSE: AX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.46. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Axos Financial Inc. (AX) is $48.67, which is $1.52 above the current market price. The public float for AX is 52.61M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.97% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AX on July 27, 2023 was 460.95K shares.

AX’s Market Performance

The stock of Axos Financial Inc. (AX) has seen a 2.39% increase in the past week, with a 27.71% rise in the past month, and a 32.04% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.28% for AX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.19% for AX’s stock, with a 17.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AX stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for AX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AX in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $55 based on the research report published on February 21st of the current year 2023.

AX Trading at 16.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.77%, as shares surge +25.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AX rose by +2.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.13. In addition, Axos Financial Inc. saw 23.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AX starting from Micheletti Andrew J, who sale 6,000 shares at the price of $41.29 back on Jun 13. After this action, Micheletti Andrew J now owns 503,689 shares of Axos Financial Inc., valued at $247,740 using the latest closing price.

Micheletti Andrew J, the EVP, Finance of Axos Financial Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $40.60 during a trade that took place back on May 24, which means that Micheletti Andrew J is holding 509,689 shares at $203,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+43.88 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Axos Financial Inc. stands at +31.07. The total capital return value is set at 12.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.91. Equity return is now at value 15.90, with 1.50 for asset returns.

Based on Axos Financial Inc. (AX), the company’s capital structure generated 67.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.36. Total debt to assets is 6.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 36.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.22.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Axos Financial Inc. (AX) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.