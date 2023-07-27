Assessing the Risk and Potential of Prosperity Bancshares Inc.’s (PB) Stock

The stock of Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (PB) has seen a 0.24% increase in the past week, with a 11.72% gain in the past month, and a 6.31% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.62% for PB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.38% for PB stock, with a simple moving average of -6.34% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (NYSE: PB) Right Now?

Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (NYSE: PB) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for PB is at 0.96. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for PB is $65.86, which is $3.35 above the current market price. The public float for PB is 90.30M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.73% of that float. The average trading volume for PB on July 27, 2023 was 795.01K shares.

PB) stock’s latest price update

Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (NYSE: PB)’s stock price has increased by 2.28 compared to its previous closing price of 61.32. However, the company has seen a 0.24% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barrons Online reported on 03/13/23 that Analyst Says to Buy Prosperity Bancshares

Analysts’ Opinion of PB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PB stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for PB by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for PB in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $60 based on the research report published on May 16th of the current year 2023.

PB Trading at 6.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.57%, as shares surge +10.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PB rose by +0.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $58.69. In addition, Prosperity Bancshares Inc. saw -13.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PB starting from LORD L. JACK, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $62.04 back on May 01. After this action, LORD L. JACK now owns 33,125 shares of Prosperity Bancshares Inc., valued at $310,200 using the latest closing price.

TIMANUS H E JR, the Chairman of Prosperity Bancshares Inc., purchase 1,000 shares at $61.50 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14, which means that TIMANUS H E JR is holding 203,891 shares at $61,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+53.59 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Prosperity Bancshares Inc. stands at +42.43. The total capital return value is set at 8.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.94. Equity return is now at value 7.90, with 1.40 for asset returns.

Based on Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (PB), the company’s capital structure generated 34.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.72. Total debt to assets is 6.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.04.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (PB) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.