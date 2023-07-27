Assessing the Risk and Potential of Cognyte Software Ltd.’s (CGNT) Stock

In the past week, CGNT stock has gone up by 1.21%, with a monthly decline of -10.82% and a quarterly surge of 20.91%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.98%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.11% for Cognyte Software Ltd. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.57% for CGNT’s stock, with a 30.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGNT) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CGNT is 1.43. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Cognyte Software Ltd. (CGNT) is $5.00, which is $0.47 above the current market price. The public float for CGNT is 66.31M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.91% of that float. On July 27, 2023, CGNT’s average trading volume was 383.92K shares.

CGNT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGNT) has jumped by 6.79 compared to previous close of 4.71. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.21% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CGNT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CGNT stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for CGNT by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for CGNT in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $6 based on the research report published on September 29th of the previous year 2022.

CGNT Trading at -3.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CGNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.98%, as shares sank -12.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CGNT rose by +1.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +34.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.35. In addition, Cognyte Software Ltd. saw 61.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CGNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-29.04 for the present operating margin

+56.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cognyte Software Ltd. stands at -36.57. Equity return is now at value -44.50, with -19.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.29.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Cognyte Software Ltd. (CGNT) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.