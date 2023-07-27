Arrival (ARVL) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ARVL is 2.47. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ARVL is $268.44, The public float for ARVL is 8.42M and currently, short sellers hold a 17.30% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ARVL on July 27, 2023 was 711.66K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

ARVL) stock’s latest price update

Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL)’s stock price has soared by 7.50 in relation to previous closing price of 2.00. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 3.37% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 09/30/22 that Arrival Stock Soars as Microfactory Builds First Electric Van

ARVL’s Market Performance

Arrival (ARVL) has experienced a 3.37% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -18.56% drop in the past month, and a -10.04% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.00% for ARVL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.10% for ARVL’s stock, with a -82.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARVL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARVL stocks, with Berenberg repeating the rating for ARVL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ARVL in the upcoming period, according to Berenberg is $17 based on the research report published on October 06th of the previous year 2021.

ARVL Trading at -16.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARVL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.87%, as shares sank -15.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARVL rose by +6.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -93.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.13. In addition, Arrival saw -73.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ARVL

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.70.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Arrival (ARVL) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.