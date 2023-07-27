Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ARCO) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ARCO is 1.04. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ARCO is $11.89, which is $0.21 above the current price. The public float for ARCO is 122.83M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.54% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ARCO on July 27, 2023 was 1.36M shares.

ARCO) stock’s latest price update

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ARCO) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.53 compared to its previous closing price of 11.13. However, the company has seen a gain of 7.62% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ARCO’s Market Performance

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) has experienced a 7.62% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 13.45% rise in the past month, and a 43.04% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.76% for ARCO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.11% for ARCO’s stock, with a simple moving average of 36.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARCO stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for ARCO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ARCO in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $9 based on the research report published on September 27th of the previous year 2022.

ARCO Trading at 17.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.44% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.23%, as shares surge +12.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARCO rose by +7.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +46.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.52. In addition, Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. saw 35.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ARCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.30 for the present operating margin

+13.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. stands at +3.88. The total capital return value is set at 14.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.09. Equity return is now at value 54.10, with 6.00 for asset returns.

Based on Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO), the company’s capital structure generated 491.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 83.09. Total debt to assets is 59.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 456.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 77.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.52. The receivables turnover for the company is 31.68 and the total asset turnover is 1.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.90.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.