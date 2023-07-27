Aqua Metals Inc. (AQMS) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Aqua Metals Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -5.76 compared to its previous closing price of 1.39. However, the company has seen a fall of -11.49% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Aqua Metals Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for AQMS is also noteworthy at 1.27. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for AQMS is $5.00, which is $3.69 above than the current price. The public float for AQMS is 78.21M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.80% of that float. The average trading volume of AQMS on July 27, 2023 was 568.35K shares.

AQMS’s Market Performance

AQMS stock saw an increase of -11.49% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 14.91% and a quarterly increase of 11.97%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.61%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.80% for Aqua Metals Inc. (AQMS). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.96% for AQMS’s stock, with a simple moving average of 26.30% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AQMS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AQMS stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for AQMS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AQMS in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $8 based on the research report published on March 05th of the previous year 2021.

AQMS Trading at 11.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AQMS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.61%, as shares surge +15.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AQMS fell by -11.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +57.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3318. In addition, Aqua Metals Inc. saw 4.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AQMS starting from SMITH EDWARD J, who purchase 90,500 shares at the price of $1.10 back on Jul 19. After this action, SMITH EDWARD J now owns 309,050 shares of Aqua Metals Inc., valued at $99,550 using the latest closing price.

Zhang Peifang, the Director of Aqua Metals Inc., purchase 72,900 shares at $1.10 during a trade that took place back on Jul 19, which means that Zhang Peifang is holding 251,050 shares at $80,190 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AQMS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-389575.00 for the present operating margin

-98875.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aqua Metals Inc. stands at -385775.00. The total capital return value is set at -56.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch -62.91. Equity return is now at value -70.10, with -46.90 for asset returns.

Based on Aqua Metals Inc. (AQMS), the company’s capital structure generated 30.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.66. Total debt to assets is 19.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 34,237.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.00 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.89.

Conclusion

In summary, Aqua Metals Inc. (AQMS) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.