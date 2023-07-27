Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (APDN) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) has jumped by 7.09 compared to previous close of 1.41. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.14% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for APDN is at 0.49. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for APDN is $4.00, which is $2.49 above the current market price. The public float for APDN is 12.71M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.98% of that float. The average trading volume for APDN on July 27, 2023 was 181.73K shares.

APDN’s Market Performance

APDN stock saw an increase of 4.14% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 12.69% and a quarterly increase of 52.53%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.99%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.05% for Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (APDN). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.94% for APDN’s stock, with a 7.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APDN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APDN stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for APDN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for APDN in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $24 based on the research report published on February 12th of the previous year 2021.

APDN Trading at 16.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APDN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.99%, as shares surge +18.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +41.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APDN rose by +4.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3730. In addition, Applied DNA Sciences Inc. saw -9.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for APDN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-76.89 for the present operating margin

+20.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Applied DNA Sciences Inc. stands at -45.51. The total capital return value is set at -116.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch -68.83. Equity return is now at value -51.90, with -27.40 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 6.19 and the total asset turnover is 0.99. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.77.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (APDN) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.