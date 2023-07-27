Apartment Income REIT Corp. (AIRC) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE: AIRC) has plunged by -0.20 when compared to previous closing price of 35.26, but the company has seen a -2.36% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE: AIRC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE: AIRC) is above average at 10.56x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.89.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Apartment Income REIT Corp. (AIRC) is $40.22, which is $5.19 above the current market price. The public float for AIRC is 148.14M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.36% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AIRC on July 27, 2023 was 914.04K shares.

AIRC’s Market Performance

The stock of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (AIRC) has seen a -2.36% decrease in the past week, with a 2.27% rise in the past month, and a -0.06% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.06% for AIRC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.29% for AIRC’s stock, with a -3.02% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AIRC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AIRC stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for AIRC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AIRC in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $42 based on the research report published on July 18th of the current year 2023.

AIRC Trading at -1.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AIRC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.04%, as shares surge +0.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AIRC fell by -2.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.02. In addition, Apartment Income REIT Corp. saw 2.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AIRC starting from Murphy Devin Ignatius, who purchase 2,500 shares at the price of $34.00 back on Mar 22. After this action, Murphy Devin Ignatius now owns 11,386 shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp., valued at $85,000 using the latest closing price.

Rayis John D, the Director of Apartment Income REIT Corp., purchase 1,000 shares at $34.48 during a trade that took place back on Mar 17, which means that Rayis John D is holding 9,412 shares at $34,480 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AIRC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.48 for the present operating margin

+20.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Apartment Income REIT Corp. stands at +116.81. The total capital return value is set at 2.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.90. Equity return is now at value 24.60, with 7.90 for asset returns.

Based on Apartment Income REIT Corp. (AIRC), the company’s capital structure generated 175.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.65. Total debt to assets is 57.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 173.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 63.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.56 and the total asset turnover is 0.12.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Apartment Income REIT Corp. (AIRC) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.