Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Lipocine Inc. (LPCN)

The 36-month beta value for LPCN is also noteworthy at 0.95. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for LPCN is $36.33, which is $31.28 above than the current price. The public float for LPCN is 5.06M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.27% of that float. The average trading volume of LPCN on July 27, 2023 was 26.78K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

LPCN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ: LPCN) has jumped by 17.33 compared to previous close of 4.30. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 17.60% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

LPCN’s Market Performance

LPCN’s stock has risen by 17.60% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 7.34% and a quarterly rise of 9.87%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.67% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.84% for Lipocine Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.71% for LPCN’s stock, with a simple moving average of -20.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LPCN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LPCN stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for LPCN by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for LPCN in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $3 based on the research report published on June 24th of the previous year 2021.

LPCN Trading at 11.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LPCN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.67%, as shares surge +5.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LPCN rose by +15.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.49. In addition, Lipocine Inc. saw -25.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LPCN starting from Patel Mahesh V., who purchase 8,706 shares at the price of $5.03 back on May 25. After this action, Patel Mahesh V. now owns 107,418 shares of Lipocine Inc., valued at $43,791 using the latest closing price.

Patel Mahesh V., the CEO and President of Lipocine Inc., purchase 150,000 shares at $0.32 during a trade that took place back on Mar 24, which means that Patel Mahesh V. is holding 1,678,090 shares at $48,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LPCN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2423.87 for the present operating margin

+98.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lipocine Inc. stands at -2151.73. The total capital return value is set at -29.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch -26.50. Equity return is now at value -30.70, with -29.10 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 1.10 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 20.34.

Conclusion

In summary, Lipocine Inc. (LPCN) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.