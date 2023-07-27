Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Immatics N.V. (IMTX)

The 36-month beta value for IMTX is also noteworthy at 0.51.

The average price estimated by analysts for IMTX is $16.54, which is $6.15 above than the current price. The public float for IMTX is 50.92M, and at present, short sellers hold a 13.16% of that float. The average trading volume of IMTX on July 27, 2023 was 490.28K shares.

IMTX) stock’s latest price update

Immatics N.V. (NASDAQ: IMTX)’s stock price has gone decline by -4.34 in comparison to its previous close of 12.45, however, the company has experienced a -1.98% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

IMTX’s Market Performance

IMTX’s stock has fallen by -1.98% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 6.34% and a quarterly rise of 73.62%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.92% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.28% for Immatics N.V. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.20% for IMTX’s stock, with a 25.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IMTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IMTX stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for IMTX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for IMTX in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $12 based on the research report published on March 31st of the current year 2023.

IMTX Trading at 7.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.92%, as shares surge +4.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMTX fell by -1.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.68. In addition, Immatics N.V. saw 36.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for IMTX

Equity return is now at value -41.70, with -18.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Immatics N.V. (IMTX) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.