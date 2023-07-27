Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Encore Wire Corporation (WIRE)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ: WIRE) is above average at 4.50x. The 36-month beta value for WIRE is also noteworthy at 1.33. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for WIRE is $245.50, which is $95.42 above than the current price. The public float for WIRE is 16.69M, and at present, short sellers hold a 19.61% of that float. The average trading volume of WIRE on July 27, 2023 was 276.01K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

WIRE) stock’s latest price update

Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ: WIRE)’s stock price has dropped by -0.94 in relation to previous closing price of 161.09. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -7.90% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

WIRE’s Market Performance

Encore Wire Corporation (WIRE) has seen a -7.90% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -6.56% decline in the past month and a -1.37% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.64% for WIRE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.40% for WIRE’s stock, with a simple moving average of -0.90% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WIRE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WIRE stocks, with Sidoti repeating the rating for WIRE by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for WIRE in the upcoming period, according to Sidoti is $65 based on the research report published on January 21st of the previous year 2021.

WIRE Trading at -8.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WIRE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.76%, as shares sank -11.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WIRE fell by -7.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $175.05. In addition, Encore Wire Corporation saw 16.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WIRE starting from Ford Matthew D., who sale 2,725 shares at the price of $200.00 back on Feb 21. After this action, Ford Matthew D. now owns 34,138 shares of Encore Wire Corporation, valued at $545,000 using the latest closing price.

Ford Matthew D., the Controller of Encore Wire Corporation, sale 275 shares at $200.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 17, which means that Ford Matthew D. is holding 36,863 shares at $55,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WIRE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.32 for the present operating margin

+36.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Encore Wire Corporation stands at +23.79. The total capital return value is set at 57.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch 45.47. Equity return is now at value 39.20, with 35.30 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 6.00 and the total asset turnover is 1.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.72.

Conclusion

In summary, Encore Wire Corporation (WIRE) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.