Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (AMG)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (NYSE: AMG) is above average at 6.10x. The 36-month beta value for AMG is also noteworthy at 1.34. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for AMG is $169.57, which is $40.6 above than the current price. The public float for AMG is 35.56M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.27% of that float. The average trading volume of AMG on July 27, 2023 was 222.41K shares.

AMG) stock’s latest price update

Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (NYSE: AMG)’s stock price has gone decline by -12.38 in comparison to its previous close of 161.57, however, the company has experienced a -12.78% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AMG’s Market Performance

Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (AMG) has experienced a -12.78% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -2.14% drop in the past month, and a 1.06% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.47% for AMG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.55% for AMG’s stock, with a simple moving average of -4.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMG stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for AMG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AMG in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $192 based on the research report published on November 28th of the previous year 2022.

AMG Trading at -4.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.59%, as shares sank -3.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMG fell by -12.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $154.58. In addition, Affiliated Managers Group Inc. saw -10.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMG starting from Jeffery Reuben III, who purchase 3,650 shares at the price of $137.21 back on Mar 16. After this action, Jeffery Reuben III now owns 31,726 shares of Affiliated Managers Group Inc., valued at $500,816 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+36.75 for the present operating margin

+97.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Affiliated Managers Group Inc. stands at +48.28. The total capital return value is set at 12.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.09. Equity return is now at value 37.80, with 13.10 for asset returns.

Based on Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (AMG), the company’s capital structure generated 85.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.15. Total debt to assets is 31.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 84.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.51.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.27.

Conclusion

In summary, Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (AMG) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.