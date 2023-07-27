An In-Depth Look at Urban Outfitters Inc.’s (URBN) Stock Performance

The stock of Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) has seen a -0.77% decrease in the past week, with a 11.24% gain in the past month, and a 35.11% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.23% for URBN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.22% for URBN’s stock, with a simple moving average of 25.61% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) Right Now?

Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.50. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) is $32.75, which is -$2.13 below the current market price. The public float for URBN is 66.89M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.08% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of URBN on July 27, 2023 was 1.80M shares.

URBN) stock’s latest price update

Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN)’s stock price has soared by 1.94 in relation to previous closing price of 34.09. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.77% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 05/24/23 that Urban Outfitters Gains as Earnings Reveal Bright Spot in Retail

Analysts’ Opinion of URBN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for URBN stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for URBN by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for URBN in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $41 based on the research report published on June 13th of the current year 2023.

URBN Trading at 8.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought URBN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.71%, as shares surge +9.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, URBN fell by -0.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +60.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.15. In addition, Urban Outfitters Inc. saw 45.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at URBN starting from Morgenfeld Todd R, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $32.58 back on Jun 12. After this action, Morgenfeld Todd R now owns 19,000 shares of Urban Outfitters Inc., valued at $162,900 using the latest closing price.

Marein-Efron Melanie, the Chief Financial Officer of Urban Outfitters Inc., sale 16,036 shares at $31.24 during a trade that took place back on May 26, which means that Marein-Efron Melanie is holding 1,000 shares at $500,917 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for URBN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.86 for the present operating margin

+29.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Urban Outfitters Inc. stands at +3.33. The total capital return value is set at 7.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.94. Equity return is now at value 10.20, with 4.90 for asset returns.

Based on Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN), the company’s capital structure generated 62.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.40. Total debt to assets is 30.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 49.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 71.52 and the total asset turnover is 1.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.39.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.