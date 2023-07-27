An In-Depth Look at Popular Inc.’s (BPOP) Stock Performance

The stock of Popular Inc. (BPOP) has gone up by 7.64% for the week, with a 20.11% rise in the past month and a 25.68% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.68% for BPOP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 13.11% for BPOP stock, with a simple moving average of 11.59% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Popular Inc. (NASDAQ: BPOP) Right Now?

Popular Inc. (NASDAQ: BPOP) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BPOP is 0.84. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for BPOP is $75.50, which is $1.48 above the current price. The public float for BPOP is 70.71M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.70% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BPOP on July 27, 2023 was 493.00K shares.

The stock of Popular Inc. (NASDAQ: BPOP) has increased by 6.37 when compared to last closing price of 67.55. Despite this, the company has experienced a 7.64% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of BPOP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BPOP stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for BPOP by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for BPOP in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $74 based on the research report published on April 06th of the current year 2023.

BPOP Trading at 17.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BPOP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.97%, as shares surge +18.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BPOP rose by +7.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $64.08. In addition, Popular Inc. saw 8.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BPOP starting from Sanchez Alejandro M, who purchase 9 shares at the price of $55.41 back on May 16. After this action, Sanchez Alejandro M now owns 2,171 shares of Popular Inc., valued at $499 using the latest closing price.

VAZQUEZ CARLOS J, the Executive Vice President & CFO of Popular Inc., sale 9,635 shares at $80.38 during a trade that took place back on Aug 26, which means that VAZQUEZ CARLOS J is holding 118,015 shares at $774,461 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BPOP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+43.95 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Popular Inc. stands at +35.25. The total capital return value is set at 21.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.75. Equity return is now at value 25.50, with 1.50 for asset returns.

Based on Popular Inc. (BPOP), the company’s capital structure generated 38.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.62. Total debt to assets is 2.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.16.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Popular Inc. (BPOP) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.