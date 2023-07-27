An In-Depth Look at Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc.’s (LIND) Stock Performance

In the past week, LIND stock has gone down by -3.71%, with a monthly gain of 4.01% and a quarterly plunge of -7.76%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.10%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.97% for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.47% for LIND’s stock, with a 4.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LIND) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for LIND is also noteworthy at 2.39.

The public float for LIND is 34.63M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.52% of that float. The average trading volume of LIND on July 27, 2023 was 383.60K shares.

LIND) stock’s latest price update

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LIND) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 7.32 compared to its previous closing price of 9.42. However, the company has seen a fall of -3.71% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

LIND Trading at -0.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LIND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.10%, as shares surge +1.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LIND fell by -3.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +39.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.27. In addition, Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. saw 31.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LIND starting from Lindblad Sven-Olof, who sale 2,850 shares at the price of $12.05 back on May 04. After this action, Lindblad Sven-Olof now owns 11,673,558 shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc., valued at $34,353 using the latest closing price.

Lindblad Sven-Olof, the Director of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc., sale 4,841 shares at $12.01 during a trade that took place back on Apr 20, which means that Lindblad Sven-Olof is holding 11,676,408 shares at $58,140 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LIND

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-14.96 for the present operating margin

+22.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. stands at -26.42. The total capital return value is set at -12.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.55. Equity return is now at value 45.00, with -9.10 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.54.

Conclusion

In summary, Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (LIND) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.